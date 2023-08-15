Washington's Michael Penix Jr. and Notre Dame's Sam Hartman Have Heisman Value by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

Caleb Williams is the name on everyone’s lips as the college football season rapidly approaches. He put up impressive stats leading his USC squad to victories last year on the way to winning the Heisman Trophy. It’s much of the same in 2023, as Williams has already cemented his place at the top of the Heisman oddsboard at +500. However, he’s not the only player generating buzz in the race.

LSU pivot Jayden Daniels (+1000) and Quinn Ewers (+1200) of Texas are both expected to have stellar seasons under center, and Heisman watchers will surely notice their contributions.

Michael Penix Jr. (+1600) is another name that has been steadily climbing the ranks and could be in for a massive year for the Washington Huskies. He already had a monster season throwing the ball for the Huskies last year, and there’s every reason to believe he can duplicate, if not surpass, that success this year.

Heisman Betting Insights and Analysis

A name that might not immediately come to mind but should not be discounted is Sam Hartman. Last week, Hartman’s odds were at 18 to 1, but he’s moved up slightly to 16 to 1. The Fighting Irish have a strong history of producing Heisman winners, and Hartman could very well be the next in line for Notre Dame.

Hartman has a couple of big games coming up, including a match against Navy, where he could really solidify his Heisman credentials with a standout performance. Expect Hartman to go off against the Midshipmen.

Both Hartman and Penix have legitimate shots at taking home the Heisman Trophy, and while it might be tempting to hand it to a Notre Dame player like Hartman, it’s essential to recognize the contributions of all the players in contention.

The Heisman race is wide open, and there’s plenty of time for the odds to shift. Each of these players has the potential to make a statement and put themselves in a prime position to win college football’s most prestigious individual award. Only time will tell who will ultimately claim the Heisman Trophy, but one thing is for sure – it’s going to be an exciting race from start to finish.

