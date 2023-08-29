Week 0 Heisman Contenders: Hartman & Williams Deliver As Expected by SportsGrid 12 Minutes Ago

Week 0 of the college football season is in the books, and as always, it sets the tone for what promises to be an exciting season ahead. This week, two quarterbacks emerged, not just as leaders for their respective teams but also as Heisman Trophy contenders. Sam Hartman of Notre Dame and Caleb Williams of USC solidified their positions in the Heisman race with their respective performances, raising the question: Did anything from Week 0 change our initial perceptions?

For those who may have been expecting upsets or surprises, the outcomes were on par with what was anticipated. After all, when you have two football giants going against teams perceived as weaker, predictable outcomes are the norm.

Williams and Hartman showcased their skills. Despite what some might deem as non-thrilling matchups, both quarterbacks ensured they left their mark. USC faced a sterner test against San Jose State compared to Notre Dame’s opponent, Navy. The difference was evident right from the start. When the teams took to the field in Dublin, Notre Dame’s physical superiority was glaring.

Moreover, the strategic decisions by the coaching staffs of both USC and Notre Dame deserve a mention. Knowing well the advantages they held in terms of size, speed, and strength, Notre Dame played a game that can be best described as ‘vanilla.’ Hartman made the necessary throws, and that was that. There was no need to delve deep into their playbook or reveal their trump cards just yet. Similarly, Williams and his cohort at USC had the luxury of maintaining a simpler game plan.

Ultimately, both teams did exactly what was expected of them: win. And they did so with ease. It’s worth noting, though, that Notre Dame managed to cover the spread, whereas USC, despite their dominant performance, fell short of the hefty 30 or 31 points they were projected to win by.

As we head into Week 1, the Heisman race is heating up, and while many other players will be vying for the coveted trophy, Sam Hartman and Caleb Williams have certainly set a high bar.

