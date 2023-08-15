What do Clemson's Trotter and Ohio State's Eichenberg Bring to the Bednarik Race? by SportsGrid 14 minutes ago

The race for the prestigious Chuck Bednarik Award is heating up as college football‘s top defensive players get ready to showcase their skills on the field. Among the contenders is Jaylan Ford of the Texas Longhorns and Jared Verse of the Florida State Seminoles, who we looked at here.

Defensive Juggernauts: Ford and Verse

Jeremiah Trotter Jr. of the Clemson Tigers and Tommy Eichenberg of the Ohio State Buckeyes also have hats in the ring to capture the honor.

At Clemson, the defense is always formidable, and Trotter Jr. is a force to be reckoned with at the linebacker position. The junior linebacker has shown himself to be a chip off the old block, following in the footsteps of his father, a four-time All-Pro with the Philadelphia Eagles. Trotter possesses excellent instincts, a strong motor, intelligence, and the ability to tackle well in space and cover effectively. He embodies the modern linebacker, capable of more than just run defense.

However, Trotter faces competition for the Bednarik Award within his own team. Clemson is one of only two schools with three players on this year’s watch list, including Baylon Spector at linebacker, Tyler Davis at defensive tackle, and Andrew Mukuba at safety.

At Ohio State, Tommy Eichenberg stands out as a premier run defender at the linebacker position. He harkens back to the old-school Ohio State linebackers like Andy Katzenmoyer, Tom Cousineau, and Chris Spielman. Eichenberg brings the same fiery intensity but with added athleticism.

With Jim Knowles as the defensive coordinator, Ohio State’s defense needs to step up if the Buckeyes are to contend for more than a Big Ten title, beat Michigan, and reclaim their spot at the top of the conference. Eichenberg will be a pivotal player in that effort.

The Bednarik Award race is filled with talented contenders, and each of these players will have to continue to make an impact on the field to claim the coveted prize as the nation’s best defensive player. The competition will be fierce, and every play will count as these standout athletes chase their dreams of becoming the best in the country.

