What Impact Does the Liberty Win Over Vegas Have in the WNBA Futures Market? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The WNBA has been abuzz with excitement following the game of the year, sparking a flurry of speculation on the possible outcomes of the WNBA championship. The moves and plays in this recent game have prompted a rethink on predictions and bets.

The Las Vegas Aces, the heavy championship favorite, made a significant move by signing the seasoned veteran Candace Parker from the Chicago Sky in the offseason. However, the jury is still out on the long-term impact of this decision after the two-time WNBA MVP Candace Parker underwent surgery for a fracture in her foot last month. Parker’s absence from Vegas might prove more detrimental for the Aces than many initially thought. They certainly could have used her in New York on the weekend.

That’s where Jonquel “Double J” Jones of the Liberty was making waves with her impressive form. Jones has been turning in some of her best basketball of the season and is quickly becoming a dominant force on the court. She just posted an impressive double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds against Vegas, illustrating her aggressive play in the low post.

If Jones continues on this trajectory, and New York could capitalize on the powerful inside-outside presence provided by Jones and Breanna Stewart. The duo’s versatile and flexible gameplay offers a range of tactical options, adding an exciting element to the Liberty’s championship chances.

Furthermore, Jonquel Jones’s strong performance eases pressure on Betnijah Laney, allowing Laney more opportunities to take perimeter shots. This could really showcase a three-headed New York attack that will be tough to slow down.

The New York Liberty have put forth their best performance of the season thus far with their dominant win over Las Vegas yesterday at home and may now have the psychological edge over their Vegas rivals.

In light of these developments, the current betting futures on the WNBA championship might need to be reconsidered. As it stands, Vegas is still a substantial favorite to win it all at -360, but New York is right behind them at +300. While the Liberty’s chances on the oddsboard haven’t changed, they certainly hold more confidence thanks to the stellar performances of Jonquel Jones and that dominant victory Sunday.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.