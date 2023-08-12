What Should You Make of quarterback Brock Purdy of the San Francisco 49ers?

San Francisco 49ers Fantasy Outlook: The Brock Purdy Conundrum

The Quarterback Conundrum

Let’s kick things off with Purdy’s current rank – QB23. In many 12-team leagues, he might get passed over during drafts. Looking back at his performance last season, Purdy’s average of 18.1 fantasy points per game, if extended across the season, would have ranked him as the ninth-best quarterback. Respectable, to say the least.

Accuracy and Athleticism: Can Purdy Keep Up?

There are no mincing words here: Purdy’s athleticism and deep-throw accuracy are questionable. But while he may not dazzle with speed or strength, it’s worth noting that he isn’t in the NFL merely by chance. Purdy’s association with one of the Shanahan quarterbacks post-graduation at Iowa State (though not Fran Tarkenton) provided him with a playbook for mastering the West Coast offense. This offense might be the ace up Purdy’s sleeve. It caters to quarterbacks who might not necessarily be the most athletic but have the brains and discipline to thrive.

A Pupil of the West Coast Offense

When it comes to understanding the West Coast offense, Purdy had a leg up. By the time he sat down with 49ers’ head coach Kyle Shanahan, he was armed with a comprehensive grasp of it. This, despite having a lackluster end to his college career, earned him a spot on the team, proving once again that knowledge can be just as crucial as physical prowess. In essence, Purdy’s relationship with the 49ers feels like he’s the teacher’s pet – well-prepared, favored, but still having a lot to prove.

Betting on Purdy: A Worthy Gamble?

For those interested in betting, taking Purdy in best ball drafts might be a good call, especially considering the correlation with his teammates. However, in season-long leagues, leaving him on the waiver might be the safer bet. That being said, the NFL season is unpredictable, and the underdogs have been known to surprise. Purdy’s familiarity with the West Coast offense might just be the secret weapon the 49ers need.

In conclusion, while Purdy might not be the first name that pops up in fantasy football discussions, his intimate knowledge of the 49ers’ offensive playbook and his unique journey to the NFL cannot be ignored. Whether he’s your QB1 or a last-resort waiver wire pickup, keep an eye on him. The 2023 season might just be full of surprises.

