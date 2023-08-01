What Will the Indianapolis Colts Do without Jonathan Taylor? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Jonathan Taylor, Anthony Richardson, and the Indianapolis Colts are on the hot seat as we examine the current dynamics of the AFC South. According to odds, the Jacksonville Jaguars are strongly favored to dominate the division, with betting odds at -155. The Tennessee Titans, meanwhile, are sitting comfortably at +310, with the Colts finding themselves in an underdog position at +550. The Houston Texans seem largely overlooked, fetching a long-shot bet of +1000.

To improve their odds, the Colts must lean on the talents of running back Jonathan Taylor and rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson to operate a simplified, efficient offense. Both players can take the football and break long runs. However, the offense will undoubtedly suffer if Taylor isn’t present for Week 1.

One question we’re grappling with, do the Colts, at a +550 price, stand any chance of surprising everyone? Could they, perhaps, catch lightning in a bottle?

Without a steady running game to support their young quarterback, it’s hard to envision things going smoothly for the Colts. If Taylor can’t provide the necessary support, the Colts could end up over-relying on Richardson, resulting in a disastrous season.

For this reason, the team should seriously consider adding other experienced running backs to their roster to help provide more stability for Richardson if Taylor sits out or is traded. The Colts must resolve their running back situation quickly. Without a satisfactory solution, the team risks seeing Richardson overwhelmed, possibly throwing 30 interceptions, leading to a chaotic season and a flurry of losses.

To avoid this debacle, the Colts need to make some decisive moves. Otherwise, they risk wasting more time, further jeopardizing their chances in a winnable AFC South division. Time will tell whether they can turn around their fortunes, but their situation appears grim for now.

