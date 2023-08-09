Where Did it All Go Wrong for Team USA at the Women's World Cup? by SportsGrid 4 hours ago

The Women’s World Cup was nothing short of a thrilling ride that ended like a bad car crash for the US women’s soccer team. They arguably played their most remarkable game of the entire tournament, showcasing significant skill and tenacity in the elimination game. But it just wasn’t enough.

During the second half, especially, Team USA had numerous opportunities to seal the victory. In a heart-stopping moment during the 89th minute, just before the onset of extra time, they attempted a header at the goal. However, the opposing goalie made a phenomenal save, keeping the score at a standstill.

Despite their commendable gameplay, Team USA faced a challenging match against Sweden. Although they gave their all on the field, they, unfortunately, ended up on the losing side. Sometimes, games get decided by penalty kicks, and that unpredictability is part and parcel of the sport.

One notable moment during the match was around the 55th minute when Lindsey Horan took an impressive shot at goal, creating a spectacular scoring opportunity. However, the issue faced by Team USA throughout this World Cup was their inability to generate ‘undeniable’ scoring chances, which has been an ongoing concern throughout Vlatko Andonovski’s tenure as head coach.

The absence of key players like Catarina Macario, arguably the team’s most talented offensive player, undoubtedly affected the team’s performance. Macario has been sidelined for over a year due to an ACL injury. Additionally, Mallory Swanson, who had been in stellar form by scoring in five consecutive games, was also unavailable because of an injury sustained in her sixth match.

It’s worth noting that a year prior, even with the availability of both Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson, the team faced challenges in scoring. This repeated scoring drought raised questions about Vlatko’s overall strategy. The decision to play Julie Ertz as a central defender in this World Cup, rather than in her usual midfield position, seemed to epitomize his conservative approach. Had Ertz been positioned in the midfield, she might have contributed significantly, not just defensively but also by pushing the offensive play forward.

While Team USA displayed moments of brilliance and potential during the Women’s World Cup, they were hampered by injuries, strategic decisions, and an inability to capitalize on created chances. However, their determination and spirit remain commendable, and fans worldwide eagerly await their next challenge on the soccer field.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.