Where Does the USWNT Go After Disappointing World Cup and Vlatko Andonovski's Resignation?

Andonovski resigned after he faced heavy criticism for the team’s struggles at the World Cup. While the resignation might seem sudden, it was arguably the best outcome for all parties involved. Andonovski was receiving interest from both domestic and international clubs and wanted to explore these opportunities, while the USWNT needed to move on and start their coaching search. Andonovski’s contract, set to run through the end of the year, made the situation awkward for everyone, as most international coaches have their contracts tied to significant tournaments such as the World Cup or continental championships. The resignation allows both parties to move forward without unnecessary complications.

In the interim, Twila Kilgore, one of Andonovski’s assistants, has stepped in to fill the coaching void. Kilgore, a women’s soccer coaching pioneer, has been with the US national team for several years and is highly qualified for the role. However, it is unlikely that she will be the permanent solution as the search for a new head coach continues.

The leading candidate for the position is Sarina Wiegman, the current head coach of England. Under her guidance, England reached the World Cup final, showcasing her exceptional coaching abilities. Wiegman, who also led the Netherlands to the World Cup final four years ago and won the Euros last year, is widely regarded as the best coach in the world right now. However, whether she would be willing to leave her successful position with England to take the helm of the USWNT remains uncertain.

Other candidates being considered for the role include Bev Priestman of Canada, Tony Gustavsson of Australia, and Peter Gerhardssen of Sweden. Each of these candidates brings a unique approach and experience to the table, but there are still questions about whether they would be the right fit for the USWNT.

The search for a new head coach is crucial for the US Women’s National Team as they look to rebound from their disappointing World Cup performance and regain their status as a dominant force in women’s soccer. Whoever is selected to lead the team will be challenged to rebuild and refocus the squad as they prepare for future tournaments and seek to reclaim their spot at the top of the world stage.