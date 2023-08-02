Where Red Sox Futures Stand Following MLB Trade Deadline Boston is within distance of the American League wild card by Jason Ounpraseuth 3 hours ago

It was a relatively quiet Major League Baseball trade deadline for the Boston Red Sox, who are within striking distance of the American League wild card.

The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros made aggressive moves when they each traded for the New York Mets’ top pitchers, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, respectively.

The rest of the AL East addressed team needs as chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom noted Boston’s status as “underdogs” played a role at the trade deadline. Players like Kenley Jansen grew motivated after the deadline passed, while others like Alex Verdugo felt a sigh of relief that he can move forward and focus on the rest of the season

Boston has 55-1 odds at FanDuel to win the World Series after opening the season as long as 100-1. The Red Sox need to get into the postseason first, but the players are confident they can make a deep run into October.

Here’s where the favorites stand following the MLB trade deadline.

Atlanta Braves: +300

Los Angeles Dodgers: +450

Tampa Bay Rays: +650

Houston Astros: +700

Texas Rangers: +800

Baltimore Orioles: +1200

Toronto Blue Jays: +1700

Philidelphia Phillies: +1900

Minnesota Twins: +2500

San Francisco Giants: +3200

The Red Sox at the bottom of the top 10 to win the American League at 30-1. Three out of the five favorites are from the AL East with the Rays, Astros and Rangers rounding out the top tier.

Here’s the full top-10 listing to win the AL pennant.

Tampa Bay Rays: +320

Houston Astros: +340

Texas Rangers: +350

Baltimore Orioles: +650

Toronto Blue Jays: +900

Minnesota Twins: +1200

New York Yankees: +2100

Seattle Mariners: +2800

Boston Red Sox: +3000

Cleveland Guardians: +3500

The Red Sox traded for Luis Urías from the Milwaukee Brewers, but he’ll be taking his hacks in Triple-A Worcester for now. Boston still has options in the opt-out market, but it also has Chris Sale and Trevor Story out on rehab assignments. The pair could be a big boost to the Red Sox at the right time to give them the needed push to clinch a postseason berth.