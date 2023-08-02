Where Red Sox Futures Stand Following MLB Trade Deadline
Boston is within distance of the American League wild card
It was a relatively quiet Major League Baseball trade deadline for the Boston Red Sox, who are within striking distance of the American League wild card.
The Texas Rangers and Houston Astros made aggressive moves when they each traded for the New York Mets’ top pitchers, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander, respectively.
The rest of the AL East addressed team needs as chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom noted Boston’s status as “underdogs” played a role at the trade deadline. Players like Kenley Jansen grew motivated after the deadline passed, while others like Alex Verdugo felt a sigh of relief that he can move forward and focus on the rest of the season
Boston has 55-1 odds at FanDuel to win the World Series after opening the season as long as 100-1. The Red Sox need to get into the postseason first, but the players are confident they can make a deep run into October.
Here’s where the favorites stand following the MLB trade deadline.
Atlanta Braves: +300
Los Angeles Dodgers: +450
Tampa Bay Rays: +650
Houston Astros: +700
Texas Rangers: +800
Baltimore Orioles: +1200
Toronto Blue Jays: +1700
Philidelphia Phillies: +1900
Minnesota Twins: +2500
San Francisco Giants: +3200
The Red Sox at the bottom of the top 10 to win the American League at 30-1. Three out of the five favorites are from the AL East with the Rays, Astros and Rangers rounding out the top tier.
Here’s the full top-10 listing to win the AL pennant.
Tampa Bay Rays: +320
Houston Astros: +340
Texas Rangers: +350
Baltimore Orioles: +650
Toronto Blue Jays: +900
Minnesota Twins: +1200
New York Yankees: +2100
Seattle Mariners: +2800
Boston Red Sox: +3000
Cleveland Guardians: +3500
The Red Sox traded for Luis Urías from the Milwaukee Brewers, but he’ll be taking his hacks in Triple-A Worcester for now. Boston still has options in the opt-out market, but it also has Chris Sale and Trevor Story out on rehab assignments. The pair could be a big boost to the Red Sox at the right time to give them the needed push to clinch a postseason berth.