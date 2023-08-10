Which NFL Wideouts Most Likely To Rewrite Record Book In 2023? Could Tyreek Hill surpass his insane 2022 production? by Keagan Stiefel 2 hours ago

We’re not sure if you’ve heard recently, but the NFL has a few pretty good wide receivers.

In fact, the league is infested with them.

The wide receiver position is arguably the best it has ever been, with the advent of 7-on-7 tournaments and a change to the landscape of high school and college football leading to the position becoming more polished early than we’ve ever seen. You saw it last season, as Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave each surpassed 1,000 receiving yards as rookies.

There were 25 players in the league who entered into quadruple digits in 2022, which is actually just the fourth most for a single season in NFL history. The position is still on the rise, though, which got us thinking — could we see any records fall in 2023?

Well, it appears FanDuel Sportsbook had the same idea, because they’ve got a few prop bets listed regarding that very topic. Here they are:

Will the NFL receiving record be broken? (+430)

The most notable prop relates to the yardage record, as you can bet on whether or not an NFL receiver surpasses 1,964.5 yards on the season. The record is currently held by Calvin Johnson, who put together a 122 reception, 1,964 yard, five touchdown campaign in 2012. (He was a tad light in the scoring department).

There have been a few receivers to come close recently, with Cooper Kupp (1,947) needing roughly two receptions to break it in 2021 and Justin Jefferson (1,809) falling short in 2022. Who do we think can break it in 2023?

Jefferson isn’t a bad bet, as the Vikings drafted a receiver in Jordan Addison that might draw at least a tad bit of coverage away from him. Ja’Marr Chase put up over 1,000 yards in just 12 games, but he might be without Joe Burrow to start the season. The man with the best chance at breaking the record? Tyreek Hill, who will get Tua Tagovailoa back at QB and came within 260 yards of the record in his first of possibly just a few seasons with the Miami Dolphins. If you like this bet, he’ll probably be the guy to cash your ticket.

Will Davante Adams become the first player to have three straight 1,500-plus receiving yard seasons? (+560)

This one is the biggest longshot of the day, and for good reason.

Adams is approaching a decade of being one of the best wideouts the NFL has to offer. He’s also entering the unknown, as Jimmy Garoppolo will be the first “new” QB throwing him the ball since his rookie season in 2014. The 30-year-old never really put up huge yardage numbers before 2018, and age certainly isn’t going to allow him to keep climbing. He surpassed 1,500 yards by the skin of his teeth last season, so we don’t expect him to do it again.

Will Justin Jefferson become the first player to have three straight 1,600-plus receiving yard seasons? (+186)

Yes.

There’s no reason to bet against Jefferson at this point. He has increased his yardage total by around 200 yards in every season he’s been in the NFL, and will be entering his second season in Kevin O’Connell’s offense. The Vikings could be in their last season with Kirk Cousins under center, so if there was ever a time to go off, it would be now for JJEttas.