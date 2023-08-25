Which Teams Are Interested In Running Back Jonathan Taylor?

As the deadline inches closer, the football world is buzzing: Will Jonathan Taylor be traded by Tuesday? The star running back of the Indianapolis Colts has been making waves, both on the field with his outstanding performances and off the field amidst swirling trade rumors.

Let’s address the elephant in the room: How can we even contemplate trading one of the best young running backs in the league? To put it into perspective, Taylor is arguably second only to Christian McCaffrey in the running back hierarchy. He has consistently shown talent, drive, and a nose for the end zone, proving himself invaluable week after week.

The Colts, however, face a tricky situation. With their young quarterback, Anthony Richardson, at the helm, they need to provide him with the best resources to succeed. What’s the primary aid for a fledgling QB? A robust running game. And this is precisely where Taylor shines. If the Colts choose to trade him, the team might risk setting back Richardson’s development â€“ maybe by a week, a month, or even a season. Considering the Colts’ passing game isn’t particularly dynamic to begin with, this is a weighty decision.

Given the current landscape, one might wonder: Which teams could benefit from Taylor’s talents? The Miami Dolphins immediately spring to mind. While it’s an enticing idea, let’s sprinkle some skepticism on this notion. The Dolphins previously showed no interest in acquiring Dalvin Cook. While Cook might not be on par with Taylor, he’s still a significant improvement over the Dolphins’ current options. Would Miami be willing to shell out, at the very least, a second-round pick for Taylor? For a team like the Dolphins, this pick might end up being within the top 50 or even the top 60.

Moreover, there’s the looming question of Taylor’s contract. If the root of his discontent in Indianapolis is contractual, will he demand similar terms from his new team, be it Miami, Minnesota, Carolina, Chicago, or elsewhere? This is a crucial point of contention. Teams might be hesitant to not only part with valuable draft capital but also to offer Taylor the lucrative deal he might be seeking.

While there’s no denying that many teams could benefit immensely from Taylor’s services, the logistics surrounding his trade make the situation complex. Teams have to weigh the costs of acquisition against the potential rewards. Would they be ready to give up significant assets and then potentially break the bank for a new contract?

Considering all factors, moving Taylor by Tuesday will be challenging for the Colts. The countdown is on, and the stakes are high. Only time will tell where this promising player will end up.

