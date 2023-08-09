Which Teams Will Come Out On Top In NL Wild Card Race? by SportsGrid 2 hours ago

As we gear up for the intense stretch run in MLB, a group of teams sits precariously on the cusp of a playoff spot. Let’s break down who has a legitimate shot at making it in the National League.

San Diego Padres: Despite their .500 performance, this squad has shown moments of brilliance. However, their recent record might raise a few eyebrows. Over the last ten games, the Padres have gone a balanced five and five. Alarmingly, they’ve faced defeat in their previous three outings.

Arizona Diamondbacks: The recent trends are not exactly inspiring. A dismal two victories in their last ten attempts might concern their fans. The team needs to find a spark and fast.

Miami Marlins: Echoing the Cincinnati Reds, the Marlins have also chalked up three wins in their last ten games. They need to turn their fortunes around if they hope to break away from the pack.

Cincinnati Reds: The Reds seem to be in a slump. Their last ten games have yielded only three wins. It’s a performance that leaves much to be desired.

The million-dollar question is – who really wants to be a playoff team? It seems as if none of these teams are particularly hungry for wins. Their .500 standings are a testament to their mediocre performance. Let’s not forget how the tables can turn. Last year, the Philadelphia Phillies were in a similar situation, hovering around the .500 mark. They hit the accelerator just in time and won the National League.

It’s mid-August, a crucial time for any team looking to stake their claim. Will history repeat itself with a team breaking out in the final two months, or will this month end with them all locked in a tight race?

