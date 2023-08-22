Who Will Start At Quarterback for Ohio State? by SportsGrid 1 hours ago

As the college football season kicks off, Ohio State’s quarterback situation is a source of growing speculation and intrigue. The Buckeyes, led by head coach Ryan Day, appear to be keeping their quarterback plans under wraps.

In his recent press conference, Ryan Day stated, “They both deserve to play,” referring to the ongoing competition between quarterbacks Devin Brown and Kyle McCord. This statement raises the prospect of Ohio State potentially using a dual quarterback system for at least the first few games of the season. Day’s quote has also sparked a resurgence of the old adage: “If you have two quarterbacks, you don’t have any quarterbacks.”

Is this truly the case for the Buckeyes, or is there a method to the madness? The notion of a dual quarterback system often raises concerns about inconsistency and a lack of continuity, which are key elements in any successful offense. However, there are instances where this approach can be beneficial if implemented correctly.

Both Brown and McCord were highly touted recruits coming out of high school. McCord, in particular, had a slightly higher recruiting ranking than Brown, but both have demonstrated their abilities and potential on the practice field. According to Day, there were moments in training camp when Brown pulled ahead in the race, only for McCord to claw his way back into contention.

The Buckeyes’ early-season schedule might offer some insight into Day’s thinking. They open the season with a conference game on the road at Indiana, followed by two home games against Youngstown State and Western Kentucky. The key date on the schedule might be September 23rd, when the Buckeyes head to South Bend to face Notre Dame.

By the time that game rolls around, most expect Day to have settled on a clear-cut starting quarterback. The Notre Dame matchup is a marquee game that will likely affect both teams’ playoff aspirations. If Ohio State employs a dual quarterback system for the first three games, this contest against the Fighting Irish would be the logical point at which the team would want a settled signal-caller in place.

It’s hard to predict who will emerge as the Buckeyes’ starting quarterback. McCord’s edge in recruiting rankings and prior experience might tip the scales in his favor, but Brown’s performance in practice has made it clear that he is also a viable candidate. Ultimately, it will be up to Day and his coaching staff to make the final decision.

