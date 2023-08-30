Why Is Mac Jones the Only Quarterback On Patriots Roster? by SportsGrid 39 Minutes Ago

Mac Jones of the New England Patriots is now in a unique position. Jones is the only quarterback on the roster after a series of surprising cuts and decisions by the Patriots’ management. It’s a move that speaks volumes about the team’s confidence in him.

In a series of surprising moves, the Patriots decided to part ways with Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham. They didn’t stop there. Earlier, they also released Trace McSorley. These decisions have left many fans and analysts scratching their heads, wondering about the backup plan if Jones were to face injury or struggles during the season.

Ever since the departure of Tom Brady, often heralded as the greatest football player in NFL history, Coach Bill Belichick has been on the hunt for the next great quarterback to lead the franchise. It seems Belichick is now placing his bets squarely on Jones.

The rumor mill has been churning with potential backup options. Speculation has included veterans like Colt McCoy potentially landing in New England. Though far-fetched, there have even been whisperings of Matt Ryan coming out of retirement to act as a backup. As of now, it’s all Jones, all the time.

The decision to make Jones the sole quarterback signals an unmistakable message from the Patriots’ leadership: “This is your team.” By eliminating potential distractions and the constant media buzz around who should be the starting QB, New England seems determined to give Jones every chance to shine without the pressure of someone waiting in the wings.

It’s a bold move that could pay off in dividends or could backfire dramatically. In typical Patriots fashion, they’re not afraid to make the big decisions. Now, all eyes will be on Mac Jones as he takes the helm of one of the NFL’s most storied franchises. Whether he soars or stumbles, the 2023 season promises to be an intriguing chapter in the Patriots’ history.

