Why Were the Reds and Orioles so Quiet at the MLB Trade Deadline? by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

The smoke has cleared following yesterday’s MLB trade deadline, leaving some teams decidedly stronger while others are left wondering, “What if?” A few of the top-performing teams had the chance to bolster their rosters but ended up making lukewarm moves, if any, at the finish line.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB game picks.

The biggest disappointment? The Cincinnati Reds. Considering the New York Mets picked up the entirety of Justin Verlander‘s salary and 80% of Max Scherzer‘s, it’s baffling that the Reds couldn’t make a similarly aggressive play. Aaron Civale, who was traded elsewhere, could have significantly boosted the Reds’ starting rotation and become their third-best starter. A trade like Ryan Yarbrough from the Kansas City Royals, which cost essentially nothing, would have significantly bolstered Cincinnati’s rotation.

The Cincinnati Reds are a young, entertaining team. They aren’t far from leading the division, and they even have the potential to bypass the wild card game. They could have made a postseason run. Teams like the Phillies and the Giants will likely have to play a wild card game, but the Reds could have avoided that. It’s particularly frustrating for Reds veterans like Joey Votto, who’s spent his career waiting to play meaningful baseball in the postseason.

The Reds’ management seemed to adopt a New York Yankees’ approach to the deadline, suggesting that the return of injured players like Hunter Greene could be considered “like making a trade.” But relying on injured players to make a significant difference in the rotation doesn’t match the impact of acquiring a new, healthy player.

The Baltimore Orioles are another team that fell short at the deadline. The acquisition of Jack Flaherty didn’t seem to strengthen their pitching rotation much, especially compared to Kyle Gibson or Kyle Bradish. Their fans were likely hoping for a blockbuster move, like trading for Shohei Ohtani, but once that dream faded, they were left waiting. Sure, Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer might not have wanted to play for the Orioles, but that doesn’t excuse the lack of activity.

At the end of the day, the trade deadline is an opportunity for teams to fortify their squads and make a strong push for the postseason. For teams like the Cincinnati Reds and Baltimore Orioles, it feels like a missed opportunity to shake things up and build momentum for the end of the season.

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks