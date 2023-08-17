Will DeAndre Hopkins Find Success With Tennessee Titans?

The Tennessee Titans wide receiver room has garnered attention, particularly with the addition of DeAndre Hopkins. Although Hopkins has enjoyed success with athletic quarterbacks who could get outside the pocket and deliver deep passes, it is unclear if he will have the same level of success with the Titans. Some argue that even if the Titans choose to throw the ball, it must go to Hopkins. However, others are less optimistic about the team’s offense, especially with the questionable quarterback history.

Fans can’t help but wonder what the Titans’ wide receiver corps would look like if AJ Brown were still on the team alongside Deandre Hopkins.

The Titans maintained a strong record with Ryan Tannehill at the helm, while Derrick Henry led the show from the backfield. Tannehill’s numbers put him at the top of the league, earning him a spot among the top 12 quarterbacks in football. However, the team’s current situation has cast doubt on whether Tannehill will be the Titans’ quarterback by midseason. Fans have speculated about a potential departure from the team since January, questioning whether he is still the right fit for the Titans.

The season opener against the New Orleans Saints will test Hopkins’ impact on the Titans. Early projections for Hopkins include over 50 yards and more than five catches. However, with the possibility of facing elite cornerback Marshon Lattimore, the task may prove challenging. The Titans may look to get Hopkins more involved in the offense early in the season.

In conclusion, while the Titans have made some intriguing roster moves, questions linger about the effectiveness of the team’s offense. Love for head coach Mike Vrabel and a strong defense remains, but it remains to be seen if the Titans will finally move on from Tannehill. The upcoming season will reveal whether the Titans have the pieces to succeed.

