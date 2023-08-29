Will Jonathan Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts Work it Out? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

When it comes to the Indianapolis Colts, the current buzz surrounds Jonathan Taylor. The talented running back has been facing a tumultuous time with the team, sparking debates, discussions, and immense speculation throughout the NFL community.

Taylor’s dissatisfaction became evident when he sought permission for a potential trade. While the Colts were hoping to secure a first-round pick in exchange, the market’s response was lukewarm at best. Ultimately, they were nowhere near fetching that hefty a price for Taylor. Hence, for now, he remains a Colt.

Adding a twist to the tale, Taylor finds himself on the active Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. This means that, despite recovering from an ankle surgery he underwent in early 2021, he is mandated to miss the first four games of the season. It’s baffling, especially since, by now, Taylor should ideally be in a position to return to the field. His inability to practice during this time raises eyebrows, as does the Colts’ decision to keep him on the PUP list.

The uncertainty around Taylor’s return in Indy is palpable. The clock is ticking, and decisions need to be made. Deon Jackson has stepped up in his absence, taking the position of the first team back for the past few weeks. Then there’s Evan Hull, the impressive rookie running back from Northwestern. With a track record of 55 catches in his final year at Northwestern, his role in the team’s game plan can’t be ignored.

There was ample chatter about Taylor potentially moving to the Dolphins. A favorite amongst the speculators, it seemed like the most plausible destination. The Dolphins’ interest in Dalvin Cook was well known, but when they shied away from the price tag, it was the Jets that secured Cook. This sequence of events emphasized one undeniable truth: Jonathan Taylor will remain with the Colts, at least for the foreseeable future.

However, it’s essential to note that the real trade deadline looms in late October. If the Colts find themselves out of playoff contention, could another twist await Taylor’s fate? One could argue that the AFC South division’s unpredictable nature might spring a surprise or two. But without Taylor’s presence, the Colts’ prospects look grim.

Amid this saga, it’s crucial to highlight Taylor’s character and professional attitude. Still on the tail-end of his rookie deal, he’s netting just over $4 million, with no guarantee in sight. Despite the ongoing chaos, the franchise’s best player finds himself in an intricate web of team decisions, trade possibilities, and recovery timelines.

To sum it up, how the Colts handled this situation is perplexing. With their best player’s future hanging in the balance, one hopes for clarity, if not for the team, then for the immensely talented and committed Jonathan Taylor.

