Will Patriots’ JuJu Smith-Schuster Finally Put This Trend In Rearview? Smith-Schuster hasn't lived up recent hype in fantasy football by Sean T. McGuire 2 Hours Ago

Many NFL analysts and fantasy football managers figured JuJu Smith-Schuster had entered a favorable position in 2022 when he joined Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, especially when Tyreek Hill was traded three days later.

However, even 100 targets from Mahomes was not enough to help Smith-Schuster put a disappointing fantasy football trend behind him: He’s struggled to finish better than his average draft position (ADP).

The 26-year-old receiver now will have another chance at doing so as he figures to be the most talented pass-catcher on the New England Patriots’ offense in 2023.

But while the targets from quarterback Mac Jones are expected to be there for Smith-Schuster, fantasy football managers might want to take note of the trend before drafting the 2017 second-rounder.

As pointed out by Kevin Duffy of MassLive, Smith-Schuster has been overvalued and finished below his ADP in each of the last four seasons. In two of those campaigns, Smith-Schuster was well behind his ADP.

Here’s where Smith-Schuster was drafted in fantasy leagues compared to where he finished among wideouts, as compiled by Duffy:

2022: WR24 ADP –> WR29

2021: WR32 ADP –> WR137

2020: WR14 ADP –> WR18

2019: WR6 ADP –> WR66

His six drops in 2022 and five drops in 2019 didn’t help either.

Smith-Schuster currently is listed by Yahoo Sports as WR44 and No. 109 overall.

Can Smith-Schuster put that behind him during his first season with the Patriots? Perhaps. Because while New England has been criticized for lacking high-end skill players, the arrival of offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien figures to help Jones and the offense exponentially.

With a competent offensive-play caller in 2021, former Patriots receiver Jakobi Meyers ranked WR29 in points scored among receivers, per Sportradar. He averaged just shy of 11 points per contest in full-point leagues and did so on 126 targets, which ranked 20th among all receivers.

Smith-Schuster figures to provide a similar skillset as Meyers with the potential to gain more yards after the catch. And a season similar to Meyers in 2021 would mean Smith-Schuster finally puts that ADP trend behind him.