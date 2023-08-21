Will Ravens Extend Historic Preseason Streak Vs. Commanders? Baltimore has won 24 consecutive preseason games by Sean T. McGuire 2 hours ago

Preseason football might not mean a whole lot to the most casual fan, but bettors who like to throw a wager on the action usually are intently watching.

Especially when it comes to the preseason darling Baltimore Ravens.

The Ravens enter their second preseason game Monday night against the Washington Commanders. Baltimore has won 24 straight preseason contests since the streak started in 2016. It’s the longest preseason win streak in NFL history.

Despite the Ravens’ recent preseason success, though, the betting public isn’t as one-sided as one might expect entering Monday. Perhaps there’s the thought all good things must come to an end, in addition to the fact Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters the team will deploy a similar gameplan as last week’s opener. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and others didn’t play in that game.

“It will be in that neighborhood,” Harbaugh told reporters, per the team. “I don’t know exactly which way we’ll go with certain guys, but it will be along the same lines.”

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley also is questionable for the Ravens.

BetMGM revealed Monday morning 59% of the moneyline bets and 52% of the moneyline handle is on the Ravens. It’s the majority, but not an overwhelming representation. Baltimore also is responsible for 72% of the spread bets and 59% of the spread handle.

Harbaugh’s team currently is a 1.5-point favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook after opening as a three-point road favorite. The line shifting against the Ravens indicates the public’s leaning, as well.