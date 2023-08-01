Will Saquon Barkley Have a Substantial Impact on the Giants Season Win Total? by SportsGrid 45 minutes ago

A key point of focus for the New York Giants‘ upcoming NFL season is undoubtedly their star running back, Saquon Barkley. Despite concerns about the potential damage his situation might cause the team, these fears might be unwarranted.

Indeed, Barkley’s health and availability have been significant concerns in the past. He’s unfortunately had a history of injuries that have hampered his ability to contribute on the field consistently. However, when healthy, Barkley’s performance is second to none. His exceptional talent and dynamic playing style make him an all-world player and the heart and soul of the Giants’ offense.

The problems arise when Barkley is sidelined with injuries. His track record, thus far, seems to be a roughly 50-50 split between time spent on the field and time spent recovering. The question becomes whether Barkley’s immense talent, when available, outweighs the uncertainty caused by his injury history.

Looking beyond Barkley, the Giants are solid in their quarterback position. Despite some concerns about the offensive line, the coaching is top-notch. However, it’s worth noting that New York’s defense had more issues than their offense last season, which could be a bigger concern heading into the new season.

Compared to their divisional competitors, the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants appear to be a notch below. The team’s overall performance positions them as a well-below-double-digit win team.

The question for bettors then becomes whether there is value in betting on the G-men to win over 7.5 games this season. Given the current dynamics within the division and the Giants’ past performance, such a bet may not offer significant value. With the Eagles and Cowboys in their division, the Giants are about a seven or eight-win team, suggesting limited upside to betting on more than this number of wins.

While Saquon Barkley’s health will undoubtedly play a significant role in the Giants’ success this season, it may not be the defining factor. The team’s overall performance, particularly their defense, and the competitive dynamics within their division will likely substantially impact their season.

