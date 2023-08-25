Will the Baltimore Ravens be a Pass Heavy Team This Season? by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

As we delve deep into the season prospects of the Baltimore Ravens, it’s apparent that change is in the air. The team’s evolution, characterized by new coaching and personnel shifts, has left NFL fans and analysts eager to assess their prospects.

The most significant change this season is the appointment of a new offensive coordinator. The Ravens have bid adieu to Greg Roman and welcomed Todd Monken onboard. This shift has been a game-changer, as evidenced by the Ravens’ preseason performances. Previously, under Roman, the team’s offense was marked by a 9.8% usage of 11 personnel, which involves three wide receiver sets. This was notably the lowest of any NFL offense in a decade. However, with Monken at the helm, there’s been a seismic shift. The preseason saw the Ravens skyrocket to a 65% usage of 11 personnel, the most significant jump in the NFL.

This change in strategy means a greater emphasis on spreading the defense, contrasting Roman’s bunching approach, which became predictable over time. This predictability was particularly apparent in the red zone, where Baltimore’s touchdown rate efficiency dwindled year by year during Roman’s four-year tenure.

With Lamar Jackson at the helm and with Monken’s tactics, the Ravens look poised for a fresh offensive approach. One of the most telling stats from the preseason is that on early downs, 75% of their plays were pass attempts. While this might not persist at such high levels throughout the season, it’s evident that the Ravens will employ a more passing-centric strategy bolstered by increased utilization of wide receivers.

Speaking of receivers, Odell Beckham Jr. has added his prowess to the mix, given the shift in offensive strategy. There’s also reason to believe the rookie Zay Flowers emerges as an intriguing prospect. A testament to this is a long-shot bet placed on Flowers to achieve the most receiving yards of any rookie this season at +800. While these odds have since shortened, they indicate Flowers’ potential role in Baltimore’s reinvigorated offense.

With the winds of change blowing in Baltimore, the Ravens seem ready to spread their wings wider than before. For those eyeing betting opportunities, the Ravens present an intriguing mix of tradition and transformation this season.

