Will the Chicago Cubs Make the Playoffs?

The 2023 Major League Baseball season is heating up, and no team has been more surprising than the Chicago Cubs. After sitting below .500 earlier in the season, many fans and pundits had written off the Cubs as dead in the water. Instead of folding up shop and selling off key assets like Marcus Stroman and Cody Bellinger, the Cubs have turned up the heat and have become a force to be reckoned with in the National League.

In a thrilling 7-6 victory over the Detroit Tigers last night, the Cubs moved up a spot in the wild-card race. The addition of Jeimer Candelario, who they acquired before the trade deadline, has been a significant factor in the team’s resurgence. Candelario’s arrival has bolstered the lineup and provided much-needed depth. Despite this victory, the question remains: is the timing of this hot streak right for the Cubs?

With the Philadelphia Phillies holding a slight cushion in the wild-card race, the pressure is on for the Cubs to maintain their momentum. The teams competing for the wild card spots include the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants, Chicago Cubs, and Philadelphia Phillies. However, teams like the San Diego Padres and New York Mets could still make a late push.

Baseball fans may find their attention diverted with the NFL and college football seasons approaching. Still, there’s no doubt that the final weeks of the baseball season will be filled with excitement and drama, especially in the National League. The competition for the wild-card spots is expected to be fierce, and it may come down to the final weekend before we know who will be in the playoffs.

As the Cubs continue their impressive run, the team’s management and fans must wonder whether they can sustain this momentum through the season’s final weeks. Despite the doubters, the Cubs have put themselves in a position to compete for a wild-card spot. If they can keep pace, they may just be able to grab one of those coveted playoff berths. It’s still anyone’s race with several other teams in the mix.

As the MLB season comes down to the wire, all eyes will be on the National League wild-card race. It promises to be an exciting finish to a rollercoaster season for many teams, including the Chicago Cubs. Will they maintain their hot streak and secure a playoff spot? Only time will tell.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.