Will the Dolphins Sink or Swim Without Tua and Ramsey?

The Miami Dolphins face a daunting challenge in the 2023 NFL season. With uncertainty surrounding the health of their star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the unexpected injury to key defensive player Jalen Ramsey, the Dolphins’ ability to take a leap forward this season hangs in the balance.

Tagovailoa’s health has been a big question for Miami since his concussion filled 2022. Can he stay injury-free for most of the season, and can the team rely on his fitness level to lead them to victory? They’re critical questions that could determine the Dolphins’ fate in 2023.

However, Tagovailoa’s potential concussion issues aren’t the only challenge the Dolphins are grappling with. The recent injury to Ramsey has dealt a massive blow to the Dolphins’ defensive unit. Ramsey, brought in alongside Vic Fangio to solidify the Dolphins’ back end following a poor performance last year, now leaves a gaping hole in the team’s defense. His absence may force unproven players to step up until his likely return in December.

But with a tough schedule, the Dolphins face the daunting prospect of losing enough games to be out of the running for the division title before Ramsey’s return. To make matters worse, the possibility of playing, and winning, games without Tua due to concussions looms large. One or two more, and Miami could find itself in dire straits by December.

The situation breeds an environment of uncertainty for Miami. The overwhelming amount of unknowns makes predicting an over in their win total a dicey proposition for any sports bettor. Even if everything goes perfectly – if every player performs to their maximum potential and Tua stays healthy – it’s hard to ignore the potential pitfalls.

If the Dolphins don’t navigate their challenges with precision and a bit of luck, those early-season losses could quickly escalate into a disastrous campaign.

The coming weeks and months will be critical for the Dolphins. Their ability to navigate their adversities and prove the doubters wrong will undoubtedly test their resolve. Time will tell if they have what it takes to rise above these challenges and have a successful 2023 season.

