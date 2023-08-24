Will the Miami Dolphins Trade for Josh Jacobs? by SportsGrid 37 minutes ago

The NFL is no stranger to trades and speculations, and the latest buzz has been surrounding the Miami Dolphins and the Las Vegas Raiders, particularly centered on star running back Josh Jacobs.

Recent chatter indicates that the Dolphins have contacted the Raiders with inquiries about acquiring Jacobs. Surprisingly, the Raiders have resisted, even though many believed Coach Josh McDaniels was interested in a running-back-by-committee strategy.

One can’t help but question: If the Raiders are hesitant to pull the trigger on a new contract for Jacobs, then why aren’t they taking advantage of the potential trade assets from Miami? It brings back the memory of a missed opportunity: Dalvin Cook. The Dolphins’ decision not to add Cook still baffles many, especially given their clear intent to elevate their running back room.

Let’s direct our attention towards a potential Dolphins-Jacobs pairing. The idea of Jacobs teaming up with a healthy Tua Tagovailoa in the backfield is tantalizing for Dolphins’ fans. Such a move signifies their intent to be contenders. However, the real problem here lies with the Raiders.

Does a potential draft pick or Jacobs’ current skill set add more value to the Raiders’ future? Some speculate that the reluctance to move Jacobs might be a ploy by the Raiders’ GM and coaching staff to shield their position, especially if Mark Davis becomes discontent with a below-par season.

The logic is relatively straightforward. If the Raiders are indeed foreseeing a tough season ahead and have no intentions of renewing Jacobs’ contract, the prudent business move would be to trade him for future draft capital. Holding onto Jacobs, especially if he’s one of the top-performing backs in the league, without plans for a future together seems counterproductive. It raises the question: Is this reluctance merely a selfish move by the Raiders’ management, hoping to keep their positions safe for another season?

Whether Jacobs ends up with the Dolphins or stays with the Raiders, the underlying narratives and strategies of NFL franchises make for an enthralling off-season story.

