Will We See a More Aggressive Chargers Offense This Season?

As the NFL season draws near, the LA Chargers are gearing up for a year of change, aggressiveness, and, hopefully, success. Kellen Moore is leading this wave of change, taking over as the team’s offensive coordinator. Moore’s appointment as OC comes after Joe Lombardi’s departure, who has reunited with Sean Payton with the Denver Broncos.

Moore, who previously served with the Cowboys, is renowned for his aggressive downfield approach. This is a notable shift from Lombardi’s short to intermediate style of play. Moore’s approach primarily revolves around two aspects: downfield passing game and three-receiver sets, also known as the 11 personnel.

Previously, the Chargers had a preference for the 12 personnel, but this is expected to change under Moore’s direction. With the Chargers having drafted Quentin Johnston, a dynamic wide receiver, they are clearly gearing towards an offensive strategy with heavy reliance on their receiver lineup. Along with Johnston, they have the reliable Josh Palmer, the speedy slot receiver Keenan Allen, and Mike Williams, each of whom brings a unique strength to the Chargers’ receiving corps.

Regarding the running game, the Chargers have one of the best passing-down backs in the league, Austin Ekeler.

Another critical piece of the Chargers’ puzzle is their quarterback, Justin Herbert. The team management deserves credit for getting Herbert’s deal done before the start of the training camp. Over the years, contract issues have been a source of concern for the Chargers, as seen with the case of safety Derwin James. However, securing Herbert’s contract early brings a sense of calmness and stability to the team as they prepare for the upcoming season.

The LA Chargers are set to adopt a more aggressive approach this season. With Kellen Moore at the helm and a dynamic roster of players, they are poised to make a significant impact in the coming NFL season.

