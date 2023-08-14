Windy City Wager: Trusting Fields to Blow Past Expectations by SportsGrid 42 minutes ago

Justin Fields. Remember the name because it should be on your NFL radar if you’re placing bets this year. But should we take the over on his passing yards? Not because of any intricate odds or complex number analysis but because of a straightforward rationale.

The passing yard number set for Fields this season is 2775.5. That seems incredibly low for someone who’s the face of the Chicago Bears franchise. If Fields is as primed for greatness as we anticipate, surpassing this number should be a walk in the park for him.

However, sportsbooks love when gamblers come in with this kind of simplistic thinking â€“ not bogged down by stats or historical data. It’s all about that gut feeling.

Given the past performances of the Bears, it’s plausible that they may find themselves trailing in games and resorting to the passing game more frequently. This increases the odds of Fields racking up those passing yards. And for all the Chicago faithful who make the pilgrimage to Vegas, the sportsbooks hear your optimism. Chicago has always been fiercely loyal to the Bears, and now with Fields in the mix, that enthusiasm has only intensified.

But a word of caution for all the hopefuls: Keep an eye on Field’s protection. We’ve seen him on the run far too many times. If the Bears want their star QB to shine and not just resort to short screen passes, they’ll need to bolster their offensive line. For the sake of all the bets and the fans, let’s hope he remains injury-free and reaches his full potential.

Let’s see if the young QB can make magic happen in the Windy City.

