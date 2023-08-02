Women's World Cup: Team USA is in Tough Against Sweden by SportsGrid 3 hours ago

Looking at the Women’s World Cup draw, Team USA faces a challenging path ahead. First off, Japan has emerged as an impressive contender based on its group stage performance, presenting a potential quarterfinal hurdle for the USA. Even before that, they need to overcome Sweden, a match that I believe will test Team USA.

Americans Narrowly Move On From Group Stage

As it stands, the market opened the United States as -110 favorites on the money line, but this match should be highly competitive. Remember, it was Sweden who triumphed over Team USA with a 3-nil victory at the 2021 Olympics, which sounded the first alarm bell that the United States Women’s National Team might not be as formidable as they once were. Therefore, a look at Sweden at +260 could be a savvy play.

Subsequent losses in friendlies to Spain and Germany, an exit from the Olympics to Canada, and inconsistent results indicate a possible regression for Team USA. Given Sweden’s experience and its pool of talent playing for top European teams, this match will not be a walkover for the Americans.

Even if they manage to progress, neither Norway nor Japan will offer an easy quarterfinal. This is reflected in the odds. Team USA, which was at +125 to make the final, now stands at +220. This shift is primarily due to the challenging path that lies ahead.

Women’s World Cup Betting Insights

On the other hand, the Netherlands is set to play against South Africa, a match where the former are heavy favorites at -600. While the South Africans have had a great tournament, their ranking lower than Portugal in most market ratings signifies a lesser challenge. Team USA would have had a significant advantage had they drawn South Africa instead.

Team USA will be the smallest favorite they’ve been in any match this tournament against the Swedes. The upcoming game will be a tough test for the USA, who will have to work hard to prove their mettle on the global stage. As we move deeper into the Women’s World Cup, every match carries greater importance, and the USA’s path to the final appears to be filled with challenges.

