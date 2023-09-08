2023 NFL MVP Forecast: Betting on Chargers QB Justin Herbert by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Enter Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers. Surprisingly, a big part of this selection stems from last night’s game. One could argue that the usual suspects, the Kansas City Chiefs, have perennially dominated their division. In the MVP conversation, overcoming such Goliaths can be a crucial factor. This season might have something different in store for us. Even if it wasn’t a divisional loss, a hint of vulnerability from the Chiefs points towards a potential power shift in the AFC West. Should the Chargers capitalize on this potential chink in the Chiefs’ armor, Herbert’s stock will undoubtedly rise.

Couple that with Herbert’s recent lucrative contract. Yes, with great rewards come even greater expectations. There’s no doubt he’s shouldering more responsibility this season. But consider the artillery at his disposal – formidable wide receivers, a robust running back, and a defense that seems more than capable of holding their fort.

Let’s hypothesize. If under Herbert’s leadership, he boasts a stat sheet that includes 40 touchdown passes from him, alongside, say, 14 interceptions, and the team clinches 13 victories, not to mention a divisional title? Such achievements, especially if they could land that coveted number one seed, would unquestionably put Herbert in prime contention for MVP.

The odds at +900 don’t position him as a true underdog. Still, sometimes, it isn’t about hunting for the long shot but instead seeking value. We see immense value in Herbert, especially considering his potential explosive opener against the Miami Dolphins.

