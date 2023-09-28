3 Early Season Philadelphia Eagles Takeaways by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The Philadelphia Eagles are looking to repeat as NFC champs in 2023, and they’ve looked the part of strong contenders early on.

SportsGrid has more on the Eagles through three games.

1. Jalen Carter is the Real Deal

The Eagles let some talent go in free agency but have been good at drafting and replacing names that priced themselves out of town. Due to off-the-field issues, Jalen Carter fell to the Eagles in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and the teams that passed him are already left scratching their heads. We can understand some teams at the top having cold feet, but in no world should arguably the best talent in the draft be there at ninth overall for the Eagles.

Carter has been wreaking havoc on the football field and has continued to get better every week. In Week 3 against the Buccaneers, Carter played just 50% of the snaps and still had a significant impact, including a key forced fumble. Don’t be surprised if Carter is a Pro Bowler sooner than later.

2. Eagles Rival 49ers in Skill Position Talent

Look, we’re not ready to say that the Philadelphia Eagles are on par with the San Francisco 49ers in terms of overall offensive talent, but they’re certainly in the ballpark. Whether you look at A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Dallas Goedert, or D’Andre Swift, the Eagles have no shortage of offensive game-breakers.

Jalen Hurts has the weapons to do damage on offense, which doesn’t even factor in the elite upside he brings with his legs. Opposing defenses always have to respect what Hurts can do, and he’s proving on a weekly basis that he knows how to find a way to win football games. The Eagles are dangerous offensively, and there’s still room to see much more than we’ve seen through three games.

3. We Still Haven’t Seen the Ceiling for this Group

The Eagles have knocked off the New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers through three weeks. It’s not to say they’ve had an easy schedule, but more challenging games are on the horizon. After the Eagles take on the Los Angeles Rams, Washington Commanders, and New York Jets in the next three weeks, they’re set to face a major gauntlet of good teams. The Eagles then have the Miami Dolphins, Washington Commanders, Dallas Cowboys (x2), Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills, and San Francisco 49ers on deck. Talk about an unforgiving stretch in your schedule.

Those seven weeks are going to tell us everything we need to know about this Eagles team and whether or not they’re ultimately a better version of the one that lost in the Super Bowl last year. We’re confident that the Eagles will show up as an elite contender during that stretch.