3 Las Vegas Raiders To Watch for on Defense

The Las Vegas Raiders have a young defense, and there’s a lot of positivity surrounding this group. Which members on defense will ultimately break out?

Not a lot is expected from the Raiders in the AFC West in 2023, but if their defense outperforms expectations and some young talent continues growing, that’s one they can play spoiler and surprise.

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Raiders’ defense that could stand out in 2023:

Luke Masterson, LB

If the Raiders plan on finding success on defense, it will likely come from their youth’s continued growth. It will not be easy for the Raiders’ defense in 2023, mainly due to the high-end offenses they’ll take on in their schedule. Still, linebacker Luke Masterson is a player with a chip on his shoulder that we expect to take another step. Masterson went undrafted and signed with the Raiders ahead of the 2022 campaign. Down the stretch during his rookie year, Masterson saw his snap count see a sizable uptick, and his production began increasing as well. The opportunity will be there for Masterson to build off his strong end to 2022 and showcase his skills. We’re not suggesting Masterson will ever suit up for the Pro Bowl, but we see him becoming a difference-maker in 2023.

Tyree Wilson, DE

After selecting defensive end Tyree Wilson with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have made it clear that they’re trying to get younger and more explosive on defense. Wilson gives them a ferocious pass rusher and one that can impact a game in many ways. Positive headlines surrounded him in training camp and the preseason, although we’re not expecting him to be a full-time starter right out of the gate. There are not a lot of pieces on this Raiders defense outside of Maxx Crosby that can do what Wilson can. Suppose the Raiders get off to a slow start, which is expected. In that case, Wilson should continue to see an uptick in his snap count, which will only create more production for a player of his talent. By the end of his rookie campaign, Wilson has the skillset to be a household name around the NFL.

Tre’von Moehrig, S

When looking for a breakout candidate on defense, we often consider someone with some draft pedigree and entering their third year in the league. Safety Tre’von Moehrig was a former second-round pick of the Raiders and checks those boxes. Moehrig had a solid rookie campaign for the Raiders but took a step back in his sophomore season. With more talent surrounding him in 2023, we expect Moehrig to return to form and be much better in coverage than in 2022. There’s been a lot of chatter in training camp leading up to the season that Moehrig feels more comfortable in his role, which could mean he’ll perform at a higher level this year. Don’t be surprised if Moehrig becomes a staple on the Raiders defense moving forward.

