3 Los Angeles Chargers To Watch for on Defense by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Los Angeles Chargers will look to make a concerted effort to be better on defense entering 2023. Which members on defense will ultimately break out? We know what this offense will be capable of, but can this defense find more consistency?

Players to Watch (DEF): Bengals | Bills | Browns | Ravens | Steelers | Dolphins | Patriots | Jets | Jaguars | Colts | Texans| Titans | Broncos | Chiefs | Raiders

Players to Watch (OFF): Bengals | Bills | Browns | Dolphins | Ravens | Steelers | Patriots | Jets| Jaguars | Colts | Texans | Titans | Broncos | Chiefs | Raiders

Below, we’ll highlight three players on the Chargers’ defense that could stand out in 2023:

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Kenneth Murray Jr., LB

You only have so much leash as a high-end draft pick to be considered a realistic breakout candidate. Kenneth Murray Jr. is entering his fourth year in the league, and it’s now or never for the former Oklahoma Sooner. Although he hasn’t been able to establish himself as a star, there are encouraging signs for him entering Year 4. The reports in training camp were glowing for Murray Jr., and there’s a lot of optimism that he’ll finally live up to his draft pedigree. The Chargers have the makeup as a real contender in 2023, and if they want to reach their ceiling, Murray Jr. will have to continue elevating his game.

Ja’Sir Taylor, CB

Even though Ja’Sir Taylor is listed as a cornerback, many of his early contributions to the Los Angeles Chargers have come from special teams. He’s excelled as a gunner on their punt coverage team, but there were also some bright spots for him when he took the field later in the season on defense for the Chargers. Inconsistencies have been an issue, but he’s shown that there’s legitimate reason to be excited about his overall talent level in their secondary. Tackling is a significant strength for Taylor, and that’s been highlighted during his time on special teams. If the Chargers hope to take another jump on defense in 2023, they’ll need players like Taylor to improve in their secondary, and we like the prospects of him being able to do that.

Daiyan Henley, LB

It’s always risky to pick a rookie as a breakout candidate, especially one that wasn’t drafted in the first round of the NFL draft. Still, we like Daiyan Henlen’s talent and think by year’s end, he could be a real contributor to this group. Henley has been dealing with a hamstring injury in training camp, and there’s not a significant path for him to be a starter immediately. We’re ultimately banking on the talent he demonstrated at Washington State and believe this player has real potential. The Chargers have some solid pass rushers on their roster, which should benefit Henley in the reps he sees. Don’t look for high-end production from Henley in 2023, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be a name to remember at the end of the season.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.