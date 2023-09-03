3 Overrated Week 1 NFL Favorites: Bears, 49ers Lead Pack by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

Week 1 of the NFL’s regular season is set to kick off, and multiple favorites appear overrated headed into their matchup.

Below, we’ll dive into three favorites we believe are overrated heading into their Week 1 game.

Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears (-1.5)

You can understand why the Chicago Bears are favored over the Green Bay Packers in this matchup. There’s a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Packers, who’ve transitioned from Aaron Rodgers to Jordan Love at quarterback. The Bears having home-field advantage plays a factor in the spread, essentially listed as a pick ’em.

The Packers might have question marks on offense, but they have a talented run game and some young wideouts that can make you pay. If Love can even be semi-competent in the opener, there are real reasons to back Green Bay. The Packers have a sneaky, talented defense, but talent hasn’t been the issue on that side of the ball, and it’ll be on this group to put it together on the field. With neither offense moving the needle a ton for us, we like taking the points and siding with the Packers in Week 1.

San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Although the San Francisco 49ers are projected to be one of the NFL’s top teams in 2023, there’s a real possibility they won’t be at full strength entering their Week 1 matchup on the road in Pittsburgh. The 49ers not only have to travel to a different time zone but there’s also more noise surrounding this group leading up to this game than you’d like. No one likes contract disputes, but the 49ers pass rush isn’t as scary without Nick Bosa patrolling.

In addition, the Steelers are a team many are bullish on heading into 2023, highlighted by a young offense and a much improved offensive line. The headlines surrounding 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy weren’t glowing in training camp, and the Steelers have the personnel to pressure the young signal-caller. Factor all of that in, and there’s a real case to be made to back the Steelers to win outright at +120.

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Denver Broncos (-4)

A lot has changed for the Denver Broncos entering 2023. They have a new head coach in Sean Payton, which appeared to be a strong effort to milk the last remaining years out of Russell Wilson at quarterback. We’re not sure that there’s much left in the tank from Wilson. His mobility is questionable at best, and there are concerns about his arm strength.

Let’s also factor in that the Las Vegas Raiders struggled in 2022 but still managed to sweep the Broncos in their two matchups. Four points is a lot in Week 1, and we’re uncomfortable backing the Broncos to cover that number. We aren’t saying Denver won’t win, but we like this to be a field goal game.

