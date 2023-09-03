3 Plus Money NFL Division Winners: Can the Ravens Take the AFC North? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The NFL season is always full of surprises, and this year will be no exception. We’re taking a deep dive into which teams present the best value as division winners at plus money.

Baltimore Ravens: The Return to Dominance

Odds: +210

Topping our list is the Baltimore Ravens to clinch the AFC North at an enticing +210. Remember, this is a Ravens team that notched 10 victories last season despite an injury-plagued roster. With Lamar Jackson back in action and a supporting cast that’s more robust than ever, we’re all in on Baltimore. While Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals might offer stiff competition, the Ravens are our pick.

New York Jets: A New Era Begins

Odds: +250

Next, we’re turning our eyes to the AFC East, where we’re backing the New York Jets at +250. Let’s be clear: the buzz surrounding the Jets is legitimate. The addition of Aaron Rodgers is a game-changer, and with dynamic playmakers scattered across the field, they’re a force to be reckoned with. As for the Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, we’re confident in choosing the Jets over them.

Dallas Cowboys: Breaking the NFC East Curse

Odds: +175

Last but certainly not least, we’ve got the Dallas Cowboys to emerge victorious in the NFC East at +175. Here’s a fun fact: the NFC East hasn’t seen a repeat champion since 2003-2004. Given this trend and the sheer talent loaded in the Cowboys’ lineup, our money’s on Dallas.

While the usual favorites will garner plenty of attention, these dark horses offer the most value for savvy betters. As for the wide receivers, keep an eye out for updates, as we’ll be breaking down their prospects soon. The gridiron awaits, and it promises to be an enthralling season!

