3 Things We Learned From the Atlanta Falcons After Week 2

With an impressive come-from-behind victory over the Green Bay Packers, the Atlanta Falcons improved to 2-0 on the campaign.

SportsGrid looks at the Falcons through two games.

1. Bijan Robinson has Elite Upside

It’s hardly a secret that when a team selects a running back inside the top ten of the NFL Draft, they will be used as a bell cow. Over recent years, the Falcons have used a lot of high draft capital on skill position players and continued that trend when they selected Bijan Robinson. The former Texas Longhorn had a solid showing in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers but put the NFL world on notice in Week 2 against the Packers. Robinson rushed for 124 yards and added 48 receiving yards, highlighting that he will be a focal point in this offense. Not only will Robinson be an elite fantasy running back, but he can change the game single-handedly, helping Atlanta be a contender in the NFC.

2. The Falcons Defense is Better than it’s Given Credit for

Headed into the regular season, we had some question marks about how the Falcons would perform defensively. This defense is revamped in many ways, but they’ve been up to the task through two wins. There might not be much to write home about with this group, but they’re much better than a year ago. That might be a low bar, but we’re still impressed with what we’ve seen. The Falcons are taking on the Detroit Lions in Week 3 and should mark the most significant test they’ve faced in the young campaign. The results in Week 3 will go a long way in telling us how good this Falcons defense is.

3. Kyle Pitts and Drake London Can’t be Trusted Weekly Basis in Fantasy

If you’re reading this, Arthur Smith, you know what you’ve done. Smith has made it clear that he doesn’t care about your fantasy football team, and he’s even gone as far as taking shots at the game we all love. In Week 2, Drake London was the go-to pass catcher for the Falcons, hauling in six catches for 67 yards and a touchdown. This comes after a Week 1 dud where London tallied zero catches. On the other hand, through two weeks, tight end Kyle Pitts has received just eight targets and registered 59 receiving yards. When you spend high draft picks on talented playmakers, you would think they’d be more involved offensively, but that isn’t the case in this run-heavy offense. Robinson shareholders can rest easy, but starting Pitts or London every week in fantasy has buyer beware written all over it.

