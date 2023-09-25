3 Things We Learned From the Miami Dolphins After Week 3 by SportsGrid 41 Minutes Ago

Through Week 3 in the NFL regular season, the Miami Dolphins look like a real Super Bowl contender.

SportsGrid looks at some trends through September for Miami.

1. Which Running Back Will Lead the Dolphins Backfield?

It’s no secret that the Miami Dolphins have a crowded running back room, and that doesn’t even factor in Jeff Wilson Jr., who’s currently on IR. Running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane put on a performance for the ages on Sunday. The Dolphins hammered the Denver Broncos 70-20. Mostert rushed for 82 yards and three touchdowns while adding 60 receiving yards and a touchdown through the air. Achane stole the show on the ground, rushing for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns while compiling a couple of receiving scores. The Dolphins running multiple backs will probably continue for the year. It’s a philosophy Mike McDaniel brought from the San Francisco 49ers. Still, once all is said and done, one back will likely get a more significant snap share. Our money is on Achane to be that guy. We like his burst and explosive tendencies, but it’s anybody’s backfield right now.

2. Miami’s Offense is a Problem for the Rest of the NFL

There was an expectation that the Dolphins would have one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses in 2023, and through three games, they’ve delivered. There was a theory that this offense would thrive as long as Tua Tagovailoa could stay healthy at quarterback. They’ve done more than that in September. The numbers are somewhat skewed because of Week 3’s 70-point outburst, but Miami has registered an NFL-best 130 points. With a running game with potential and a wide receiver duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, the Dolphins are loaded on offense. Can this offense lead the Dolphins to a Super Bowl?

3. Can the Defense do Enough?

Under new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, there was a lot of optimism surrounding the Dolphins on defense entering 2023. They’ve allowed 71 points through three games, but that doesn’t paint the entire picture. Let’s take their most recent blowout victory against the Denver Broncos, for example. The Dolphins were making life difficult on Denver’s offense with some good looks early on, but there wasn’t much urgency after leading by so much in the second half. There’s a lot of talent on that side of the ball for Miami, and it will be interesting to see how they respond against higher-end offenses. A looming matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Week 4 should give us a little more insight into the Dolphins defensively.

