5 Totals to Target for Week 1 on Sunday

Football is here, and we’re gearing up for an epic slate of NFL games this coming Sunday. As you nail down your bets for the weekend ahead, these totals must be on your slips.

Tennessee Titans vs. New Orleans Saints

I’m having a hard time feeling out the winner in this one, but I expect to see a high-scoring affair. First, each defense is weak in areas where the opposing offense thrives. The New Orleans Saints struggle against the run, and the Tennessee Titans have Derrick Henry. Tennessee has a weak secondary, and New Orleans can sling it with Derek Carr entering the fold and having Chris Olave and Michael Thomas at his disposal. That being said, I have a little more faith than I should in the Titans’ passing game because of DeAndre Hopkins, so this could quickly turn into both teams trading touchdowns. Take the over, sit back, and watch an electrifying game in the Superdome.

Pick: OVER 41.5

Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Commanders

All offseason, I’ve been beating the drum that the Arizona Cardinals will be even worse than anyone can imagine, and now they have to go cross-country to face the Washington Commanders. I was thinking about taking the game total to go under 38.5, but I expect the Cardinals’ defense to be so bad that this game could wind up being 31-13, and we lose out. Backing the Commanders’ team total is way safer to me. Eric Bieniemy’s offense should put Sam Howell in the best position to succeed against a Cardinals’ secondary that’s starting people at the cornerback spot I’ve never heard of. Howell and the Commanders’ offense will have a day, so I’m all over their team total.

Pick: Commanders Team Total OVER 23.5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Minnesota Vikings

Taking the under in a Minnesota Vikings game is pretty unpopular, but the spot is suitable here. We’re on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers here, plus the points, and we envision them exposing a weak Minnesota secondary while utilizing their veteran defense to keep the Vikings passing attack in check. If all breaks as expected, Baker Mayfield won’t do enough with his arm to rack up the scoring column to contribute his needed share of the scoring to surpass the 45.5 mark, so take the under here.

Pick: Under 45.5

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New England Patriots

This contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots is interesting because the Eagles come in as road favorites fresh off a trip to the Super Bowl, and it feels like four points isn’t enough. Something is weird here, so we’ll stay away from the spread, but instead, we’ll double down on our faith in the Eagles’ offense. While the Patriots’ defense is strong, the Eagles’ offense is far too talented to be held back, led by Jalen Hurts. Last season, the Eagles went over 24.5 points in 13 of 20 possible games and went over 20 in all but a single contest. They’ll put us in the ballpark of where we need to be scoring-wise regardless, but I envision AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith feasting off of the Patriots’ young cornerback tandem to take the Eagles over the top. The Patriots defended tight ends horrifically in 2022, paving the way for potentially a big Dallas Goedert game. Take the value, back the Eagles.

Pick: Eagles Team Total OVER 24.5

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns

Joe Burrow just became the wealthiest man in NFL history with his brand new $275 million contract as he gets ready for Week 1, but he’s had a rough time against the Cleveland Browns in his career with a 1-4 record. The past three matchups between Burrow and the Browns have gone under 47.5 points. Cleveland should be hopeful of a Deshaun Watson turnaround this season, but I highly doubt they want to throw him into a shootout against Burrow in Week 1. They’ll lean on Nick Chubb heavily here, milk the clock, and keep this one close. Plus, after Burrow had a training camp from the sidelines due to his injury, I expect him to have some rust to knock off. Back the under

Pick: Under 47.5

