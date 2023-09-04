ACC Conference Betting Insights: Clemson and Florida State are Raking by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

Coming off the first full weekend of college football this season, the betting odds for the ACC title are witnessing some intriguing movements. Let’s dissect the recent shifts and analyze where the bets are flowing.

ACC Betting Insights From BetMGM

Favorites: Florida State +130

Highest Ticket%: Clemson 28.1%

Highest Handle%: Clemson 43.1%

Biggest Liability: Pittsburgh

Clemson: The Tigers opened as near odds-on favorites at +200, and it’s clear why. They’re the blue-blooded powerhouse of ACC football. Although the odds shortened to +140 last week, recent movements have pushed them back slightly to +155. Bettors are still very bullish on Clemson, with 28.1% of tickets and a whopping 43.1% of the handle backing them to capture the ACC title. The Tigers lead the bunch in both tickets and handle, and a strong showing at Duke tonight could put even more faith in Clemson.

Pittsburgh: Talk about significant movement! The Panthers have seen their odds shrink considerably from an opening of +3000 down to a much tighter +1800. Accounting for the second most tickets at 22.5% and 11.2% of the handle, Pittsburgh is definitely this season’s dark horse pick among bettors. An opening week 45-7 sloshing of Wofford certainly has something to do with Pitt’s improved odds.

Florida State: The Seminoles are turning heads this season. Starting at +175, the odds have now improved substantially to +130, indicating strong belief in their resurgence. The ACC’s odds on favorite has attracted 20.8% of the tickets and the second highest handle at 27.8%. Last night’s dominant win over No. 5 LSU is a testament to the Seminoles strength in the conference.

North Carolina: Here’s a curious case. The Tar Heels started at +600, but diminishing confidence has seen their odds lengthen to +1000. They account for just 7.5% of tickets and 4.4% of the handle, suggesting that the initial optimism might be fading. UNC’s convincing win at South Carolina this weekend hasn’t seemed to help the Heels.

Miami (FL): The Hurricanes opened at a distant +2500 but have since stabilized at +1600. With 6.9% of tickets and 6.0% of the handle, Miami remains an outside bet but with a chance of causing an upset. That said, their 38-3 shellacking of Miami (OH) has undoubtedly made a positive impact.

Louisville: The Cardinals have witnessed their odds drift from +800 to +1500, indicating reduced confidence in their championship potential. They hold a modest 5.0% of tickets and just 2.0% of the handle. A tough time at Georgia Tech on Friday, where they eeked out a five-point win, could have something to do with their fading odds.

While Clemson remains the clear favorite among bettors, teams like Pittsburgh and Florida State are gaining momentum in the betting market. It’ll be fascinating to see how these percentages shift as the season progresses and the ACC battles intensify.

