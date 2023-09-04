AFC East Win Totals: Is a Division Crown on Tap for the Jets? by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The New York Jets have never climbed from the absolute bottom to the pinnacle of their division in the annals of NFL franchise history. Yet this season, the AFC East crown could very well land in the Meadowlands.

There are two types of people regarding the Jets: believers and skeptics. With Aaron Rodgers now donning the green and white, the scales are tipping heavily toward the believers. Despite lingering concerns about the offensive line, glance back to last season. The Jets, despite a quarterback carousel featuring Mike White, Joe Flacco, and Zach Wilson, still managed to tally seven victories.

Now, envisage the Jets’ potential this season with a proven maestro like Rodgers at the helm. Confidence in this squad should be sky-high. Bolstered by a formidable defense primed to stymie their adversaries, the Jets are in an envious position. And if their O-line can muster even a slight uptick in performance, Rodgers possesses the acumen and skill set to steer the Jets well past the 9.5 win mark.

Opt for the New York Jets to exceed 9.5 wins. And if you’re feeling particularly bullish about their prospects, why not sprinkle a little on them at a tempting +250 to clinch the AFC East? This might just be the Jets’ year to defy history!

