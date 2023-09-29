AFC North Clash: Baltimore Ravens Visit Cleveland Browns by SportsGrid 12 Minutes Ago

As we dive into Week 4, the AFC North is beginning to take shape. The Cleveland Browns face off against The Baltimore Ravens in what promises to be a pivotal divisional matchup.

For the Browns, this will be their third AFC North game. They’ve had a mixed bag so far, boasting a 1-1 record. Their season started with a win against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, but they couldn’t maintain that momentum in Week 2, suffering a defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday night.

On the other hand, the Ravens are relatively fresher in the division, as this is only their second AFC North test. The sportsbooks have set a low total at 40.5, with the Browns being the favorites, giving up 2.5 points.

Now, let’s set the record straight. we’ve got big aspirations for the Ravens this season, but health is a huge factor. Analyzing Thursday’s practice report gives us some insights, though it’s worth noting that the decisive report always comes out on Friday. This report sets the tone for the weekend, potentially influencing line movements.

Several key players didn’t practice for the Ravens, and injuries could play a big role in how many decide to approach this matchup.

Sure, Lamar Jackson stands out as an MVP-caliber player, but football is a team sport. Going solo, especially against formidable teams like the Browns, can be challenging. Cleveland’s defense, not so much Deshaun Watson, has been their silver lining this season. They seem primed to keep the Ravens’ offense at bay.

This could be a different ballgame if the Ravens had their full arsenal. Remember their clash against Cincinnati? But given the circumstances this week, don’t be surprised if the Browns come out on top.

