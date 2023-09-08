AFC North Season Win Totals: Tomlin Looking for Steelers 17th Straight Winning Season by SportsGrid 9 Minutes Ago

It’s an undeniable feat in the NFL: Mike Tomlin, the stalwart head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, boasts 16 consecutive winning seasons. As we stare down the barrel of the upcoming season, the burning question is: Can he notch it up to 17?

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Let’s delve into the numbers.

The win total projection for the Steelers this season stands tantalizingly at 8.5. While the juice for that over is priced at -150, there’s a compelling argument to be made about the Steelers’ prospects of achieving more than that. There is a path for the Pittsburgh Steelers to secure a solid 10-win this season. If you’re feeling bullish about Pittsburgh hitting double-digit victories, FanDuel Sportsbook offers odds of 10+ wins at +130. That’s where to place your chips.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Faith is rooted in the unwavering leadership of Mike Tomlin. But it’s not just about the seasoned coach. There’s another rising star on this roster, quarterback Kenny Pickett. After a commendable rookie year, Pickett’s second year promises explosive potential. The young QB, equipped with a robust arm, demonstrated resilience last year, and if he can maintain his health and receive ample protection from the O-line, the sky’s the limit.

Yet, it’s not all offense. The Steelers’ defense, robust and unyielding, forms the bedrock of this team’s success. With a few tweaks and consistent health, expect them to thwart many a game plan this season.

With a blend of seasoned leadership and young talent, the Pittsburgh Steelers are poised for an ascent. Not only will they go over their total, but 10+ wins at +130 is the savvy play. If you’re searching for a futures bet with tremendous value, the Steelers offer a compelling proposition.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.