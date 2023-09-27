AFC Title Race: Chiefs, Bills, Dolphins, Who's Leading? by SportsGrid 45 Minutes Ago

We’ve seen surges and setbacks three weeks into the NFL season, shaping how fans and bettors assess the AFC title race.

Let’s break down where teams currently stand:

Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs, undeniably a powerhouse in the AFC, entered the season as favorites with odds of +350. Despite a setback with an opening night loss, they still stand as favorites, albeit at slightly shortened odds of +310.

Buffalo Bills: Priced at +450 before the year began, their odds have slightly drifted to +500. But for many, the Bills remain in the conversation as potential AFC champions.

Cincinnati Bengals: They have faced a rocky start, moving from +550 to a steeper +850 after their 1-2 start.

Miami Dolphins: Making quite the leap, they have seen their odds halved, going from +1100 to a much-improved +550. The hype around them is palpable.

New York Jets: The Jets’ season took a tragic turn: Aaron Rodgers’s injury after just four snaps. They’re now long shots at +6500.

Having reviewed the primary contenders and the odds, what’s the overall verdict on the AFC? There’s no sugarcoating itâ€”there are some struggling teams out there. But there’s also a considerable amount of talent, enough to raise hopes and make betting interesting.

A few teams stand out in terms of genuine Super Bowl potential. Watching the Chiefs, you instantly think of a Super Bowl contender. The same aura surrounds the Bills and Dolphins. These teams exude confidence and have that X-factor that separates potential champions from the rest.

Then we have teams like the Baltimore Ravens. They’ve secured some wins but also have had shaky moments, like their unexpected loss against the Indianapolis Colts. While they might be in the mix for the AFC, they aren’t radiating the same Super Bowl energy as the Chiefs, Bills, or Dolphins.

While we’re not a quarterway through the NFL season, the early impressions suggest a fascinating tussle in the AFC. If one were to pick potential Super Bowl contenders based on the current vibe, it’s hard to look beyond the Chiefs, Bills, and Dolphins. Everyone else in the AFC has a long way to go to reach that elite echelon.

