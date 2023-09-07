AFC West Win Totals: Raiders with Sin City Super Bowl Dreams by SportsGrid 7 Minutes Ago

The city of bright lights and eternal hope, Las Vegas, will host the Super Bowl this upcoming season. It’s a monumental occasion for the city, but it begs the question: Do the Las Vegas Raiders stand a chance to play in the grand finale on their home turf?

The bookmakers seem skeptical. The Raiders are slated with one of the lowest win totals of the season. So, what exactly are we looking at in terms of numbers?

Raiders’ Win Total

The Las Vegas Raiders have been pinned at a modest win total of 6.5. Taking the over stands at +108 odds, which is a tempting direction. While there are other bookmakers offering a slightly better 5.5, the juice, or vig is a tad too high for most bettors’ tastes.

Last season, the Raiders registered a 6-11 record. However, 13 of those games were decided by just one score. Despite emerging victorious in only four of those nail-biters, there’s reason for optimism.

Key Players to Watch

Daniel Carlson, the Raiders’ kicker, has proved his reliability time and again, earning trust as one of the better kickers in the NFL.

The offense is bolstered by Jimmy Garoppolo holding down the fort under center. When complemented by Davante Adams at wide receiver, they present a formidable duo.

Josh Jacobs, with his recently signed max deal, is expected to be a linchpin for the running game.

If for some reason, Jimmy G isn’t on the field, there’s always Brian Hoyer to step in. But it’s the rookie, Aidan O’Connell from Purdue, who might steal the show. He’s been nothing short of spectacular in the preseason, suggesting that the Raiders’ offense has depth and potential.

Final Take

Considering the talent at their disposal and their performances from the previous season, lean toward the Raiders achieving more than their projected win total, endorsing an over on 6.5. Only time will tell if the Silver and Black can prove the doubters wrong and shine in their own city’s Super Bowl spotlight.

