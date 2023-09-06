Aiming High: Aaron Rodgers and the Jets' Super Bowl Ambitions by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The story of the NFL off-season revolves around one man, Aaron Rodgers, and his move to the New York Jets. The buzz surrounding this switch has been electric. From the moment Rodgers hinted at his intentions in March, before his much-publicized darkness retreat, to his ultimate decision to don the Jets’ green, fans and pundits have been on the edge of their seats.

Taking a peek at the betting odds, the Jets are currently riding on the second-best odds to clinch the AFC East title at +250. Many are even pondering: Could they be the Buffalo Bills’ fiercest rivals this season? Considering Rodgers’s track record, it seems plausible.

In his previous home of Green Bay, a betting line of 9.5 during a 16-game season would’ve been a tempting treat for punters. A team with Rodgers almost always promises double-digit wins. The quarterback’s move to a squad teeming with talent, equipped with a top-tier defense and offensive weapons in spades, raises the question: Why only 9.5 for the Jets?

Sportsbooks don’t pull these numbers out of thin air. There’s a method to the madness; in this case, it acknowledges the Jets’ grueling schedule. Sure, Rodgers is a force to be reckoned with, but it won’t be the same breezy journey he enjoyed at Green Bay. The regular matchups against teams like the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears are a thing of the past. Now, every win will be hard-fought.

The Jets have seen a playoff drought stretching back to 2010, the longest in the NFL. The last time they crossed the 9.5-win threshold was in 2015, amidst a 12-year postseason dry spell. The arrival of Rodgers has inflated expectations, but what’s realistic for the team?

For many, the postseason seems a given. Yet, with a talent like Rodgers at the helm, shouldn’t the sights be set higher? The sentiment leans towards a conference championship and a Super Bowl. The monumental efforts made by the Jets to acquire Rodgers weren’t just to rekindle hope but to light the path to the ultimate victory. Anything short of that will be deemed a failure. Given the resources and talents at their disposal, it’s now Super Bowl or bust for Gang Green.

