AL East Odds Update: Orioles, Rays Continue Trading Blows by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

The Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays remain tightly contested at the top of the AL East standings. Which of these teams will come out on top in the AL East?

The oddsmakers’ disrespect of the Baltimore Orioles was real to begin the regular season, but the O’s have forced that to change with the results they’ve continued to display. Entering action on September 14, the Orioles have a two-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays for the top spot in the AL East. Baltimore has registered a 7-3 record over their last ten games and boasts a +120 run differential. The Orioles have been a strong home team at 43-28 but have the best road record in the American League at 48-26. Entering the season’s biggest series, the Orioles will host the Rays for four games this weekend. With a two-game lead in the division, the Orioles would undoubtedly be content with a split. The only disastrous situation for Baltimore would be if they were swept on their home turf. Baltimore has a less challenging remaining schedule, and although there are some strong competitors on the docket, they still have it easier than the Rays down the stretch. Despite playing solid baseball in September, heading into their big series with the Rays, the Orioles have seen their AL East odds drop from –850 to -360.

Remaining Schedule: Tampa Bay Rays (x4), Houston Astros (x3), Boston Red Sox (x4), Washington Nationals (x2), Cleveland Guardians (x4)

With one of the strongest starts to a regular season in recent memory, the Tampa Bay Rays were at one time a significant favorite to win the AL East. After a glorious start to the year, the Rays have been inconsistent in the second half, but injuries have certainly played a role. Tampa refuses to quit, though, and they’re playing about as well as anyone in the American League over the last month. The Rays have won seven of their last ten games entering their series with the Orioles and have a strong 40-32 record as the visitors. The Rays play exceptional baseball at home, and they are the only AL team to win 50 games in their own ballpark at 50-25. The Rays play 12 of their remaining 15 games inside the AL East, ten of which have the potential to alter the AL playoff picture. The Rays have seen their odds of winning the AL East bet down over the last week from +500 to +300.

Remaining Schedule: Baltimore Orioles (x4), Toronto Blue Jays (x6), Boston Red Sox (x2), Los Angeles Angels (x3)

AL East Odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Team AL East Odds AL Pennant Odds World Series Odds Baltimore Orioles -360 350 850 Tampa Bay Rays 300 550 1000

