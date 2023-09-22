AL West Odds Update: Astros, Mariners, or Rangers? by SportsGrid 43 Minutes Ago

The Houston Astros sit atop the AL West, while the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers aren’t far behind.

SportsGrid looks into their odds.

After winning the 2022 World Series, the Houston Astros made some roster changes, specifically to the rotation. Injuries were an issue early on, but the Astros are heading into the stretch run relatively healthy. With nine games remaining for the Astros, they hold a half-game lead over the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners. Of the three teams remaining, the Astros have a sizable advantage in the hunt for the AL West because of their remaining schedule. Their biggest series remaining is a three-game set against the Mariners. Even with Houston having a distinct advantage in terms of their opponents, they still have a slim advantage at the top with two teams chasing them and have seen their odds of winning the AL West drop from -220 to -135.

After ending their postseason drought in 2022, it’s been a mixed bag for the Seattle Mariners in 2023. Inconsistencies were a theme of the first half of the MLB season, but they’ve been one of the league’s top teams in the second half. The M’s went from contending for a wild-card spot to being in the thick of the division crown race. The Mariners could not succeed last weekend against the Los Angeles Dodgers, being swept in a three-game series. Still, the M’s followed that up by doing exactly what they needed: sweeping the Oakland Athletics in a three-game set. The Mariners control their own destiny when you look at their remaining schedule. The M’s play the Texas Rangers seven times and have a three-game series against the Astros. Seattle’s AL West odds were bet down from +330 to +220 over the last seven days as they trail Houston by just a half-game.

One surprise has been the Texas Rangers. Texas has been impressive and is a real contender in the American League, but they no longer lead the way in the AL West. It would be an understatement to say that it’s been a rollercoaster ride for the Rangers in September. The Rangers swept the Toronto Blue Jays last week and followed that up with a dud against the Cleveland Guardians. After that, the Rangers took two of three games from the Boston Red Sox. There’s a lot of talent on this roster, but they must deliver more consistently. With the Rangers set to enter a weekend clash at home with the Mariners, they trail the Astros by a half-game in the AL West. The Rangers odds of winning the division have risen from +490 to +340 over the last week.

Remaining Schedule: Seattle Mariners (x7), Los Angeles Angels (x3)

AL West Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Team AL West Odds AL Pennant Odds World Series Odds Houston Astros -135 290 650 Seattle Mariners 220 750 1800 Texas Rangers 340 750 1700

