AL West Odds Update: Astros on Top, Rangers Back in Mix

The Houston Astros sit atop the AL West, while the Seattle Mariners and Texas Rangers aren’t far behind.

SportsGrid looks into their odds.

After winning the 2022 World Series, the Houston Astros made some roster changes, specifically to the rotation. Injuries were an issue early on, but the Astros are heading into the stretch run relatively healthy. Houston has picked a reasonable time of the year to go on a run. The Astros have won six of their last ten games, and although the division is a three-headed monster, Houston’s experience is paying major dividends in September. Despite still sitting atop the division, the Astros have seen their AL West odds slightly dip over the last week from -310 to -220.

Remaining Schedule: Baltimore Orioles (x3), Seattle Mariners (x3), Arizona Diamondbacks (x3), Kansas City Royals (x6)

After ending their postseason drought in 2022, it’s been a mixed bag for the Seattle Mariners in 2023. Inconsistencies were a theme of the first half of the MLB season, but they’ve been one of the league’s top teams in the second half. The M’s went from contending for a wild-card spot to being right there in the thick of the race for the division crown. After a slight slump to start September, the Seattle Mariners have won two in a row and hope their good fortunes continue into the stretch run. The Mariners occupy the final wild-card spot in the American League and have a 1.5-game buffer over the Toronto Blue Jays. Over the last week, the M’s have seen their AL West odds drop slightly from +290 to +330 as they remain right in the mix and sit 1.5 games behind Houston.

Remaining Schedule: Los Angeles Dodgers (x3), Houston Astros (x3), Texas Rangers (x7), Oakland Athletics (x3)

One surprise has been the Texas Rangers. Texas has been impressive and is a real contender in the American League, but they no longer lead the way in the AL West. After a slump at the end of August and the beginning of September, the Rangers have put their best foot forward and are back to being the contender they’ve been for most of this season. The Rangers are coming off a four-game sweep of the Blue Jays and have won six straight games. With the Rangers turning a corner, they’ve now seen their AL West odds bet down considerably from +900 to +490.

Remaining Schedule: Seattle Mariners (x7), Boston Red Sox (x3), Los Angeles Angels (x3), Cleveland Guardians (x3)

AL West Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Team AL West Odds AL Pennant Odds World Series Odds Houston Astros -220 240 550 Seattle Mariners 330 650 1400 Texas Rangers 490 650 1700

