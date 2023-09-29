AL West Odds Update: Rangers Leapfrog Astros, Mariners by SportsGrid 45 Minutes Ago

The Texas Rangers have taken over the top spot in the AL West from the Houston Astros, while the Seattle Mariners are just barely alive.

SportsGrid looks into their odds.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid and our daily MLB Game Picks.

One surprise has been the Texas Rangers. Texas has been impressive and is a real contender in the American League, and they quietly lead the way in the AL West headed into the last three games of the regular season. The Rangers have won seven of their last ten games, and their magic number to clinch the division is two. This division has had a little bit of everything in September, with each team finding themselves in the top three positions. As the Rangers head toward the race’s final turn, they’re in the driver’s seat and have to feel good about their odds of qualifying for the playoffs and winning the AL West. With a great week in the books, the Rangers have seen their odds of winning the AL West severely bet down from +340 to -750.

Remaining Schedule: Seattle Mariners (x3)

After winning the 2022 World Series, the Houston Astros made some roster changes, specifically to the rotation. Injuries were an issue early on, but the Astros are heading into the stretch run relatively healthy. With three games remaining for the Astros against the Arizona Diamondbacks, they control their destiny regarding whether they’ll get back into the postseason and defend their crown. The Astros took two of three from the Seattle Mariners this week and head into their last three games with a one-game edge over the M’s. The D-Backs are still fighting for a wild-card spot in the National League and have won seven of their last ten games, meaning this won’t be easy. Then again, the Astros had a chance to lock down the division and faltered against the lowly Kansas City Royals. The Astros’ odds of winning the AL West took a hit over the last week from -135 to +800.

Remaining Schedule: Arizona Diamondbacks (x3)

After ending their postseason drought in 2022, it’s been a mixed bag for the Seattle Mariners in 2023. Inconsistencies were a theme of the first half of the MLB season, but they’ve been one of the league’s top teams in the second half. The M’s haven’t been able to get out of their own way in the second half of September, though, and that’s made their postseason dreams more unlikely heading into the final weekend of the regular season. The Mariners started their four-game set with the Rangers with a win, but they’ll need a lot to break right to get to the dance. The Mariners trail the Rangers by three games in the AL West and the Astros by one game for the final wild-card spot in the American League. As a result, the M’s odds of winning the AL West have plummeted from +220 to +1700 over the last week.

Remaining Schedule: Texas Rangers (x3)

SportsGrid’s Best Daily MLB Prop Picks

AL West Odds on FanDuel Sportsbook

Team AL West Odds AL Pennant Odds World Series Odds Texas Rangers -750 330 800 Houston Astros 800 500 950 Seattle Mariners 1300 1700 3700

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.