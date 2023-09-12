Alabama Crimson Tide vs. South Florida Bulls Preview: Saban's Bounceback Chance by SportsGrid 3 Hours Ago

It’s an uncommon scenario for Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide. A scenario where they’re staring at the prospect of a rebound so early in the college football calendar. Enter South Florida, set to lock horns with an Alabama side that’s a gargantuan favorite. Over at FanDuel’s Sportsbook, the line surged from an opening of 29.5 to its current stance at 31.5. The over/under, too, hasn’t been static, starting at 59.5 and presently perched at 61.5.

So, what’s the buzz? Are we expecting an inspired resurgence from Alabama? Or is there a hint in the wind suggesting South Florida might keep things tighter than the experts have projected?

If history serves as our guide, there’s a compelling trend with Nick Saban at the helm in Tuscaloosa. The ensuing performance often narrates a tale of redemption in the rare instances where Alabama has tasted defeat. Recall last October’s heartbreak on Rocky Top against Tennessee. That stinging loss, sealed by a game-winning field goal as the clock hit zeroes, was immediately followed by a masterclass against Mississippi State. Alabama not only rebounded but covered as a 20.5-point favorite, putting the Bulldogs to the sword, 30-6. However, following an LSU loss, their post-defeat response against Ole Miss didn’t quite hit those highs.

That being said, if there’s one adage that’s stood the test of time, it’s this: an irate Nick Saban is a force of nature most would rather avoid than confront. As Alabama readies to face South Florida, the prevailing sentiment leans towards Alabama covering the spread. The Tide, after all, has a reputation for rolling on, especially when there’s a point to prove.

