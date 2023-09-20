American League Playoff Race: Rays, Orioles, Mariners' Surge by SportsGrid 2 Hours Ago

The race for the American League playoffs is heating up, with some teams clearly defining their paths while others find themselves on the cusp.

Here’s a closer look at the top contenders and their chances.

Tampa Bay Rays: Having clinched a playoff berth, the Rays are a solid bet to be the first wild card. Their consistent performance throughout the season places them as strong contenders in the postseason.

Baltimore Orioles: With their current form, they are in the hunt to potentially secure the AL East division title. They’ve been pushing the envelope, and if they can maintain their momentum, they’ll likely land a prominent playoff spot.

Toronto Blue Jays: The Blue Jays, sitting at an impressive 17 games over .500, are heavy favorites to clinch a playoff spot. Their dominant performance down the stretch makes them a team to watch in the postseason.

Texas Rangers & Seattle Mariners: These two are vying for those crucial playoff positions. While Toronto is likely in, the real battle seems to be between Texas and Seattle.

And what about the Houston Astros? Their recent slip has left many wondering about their playoff chances. Yet, many analysts believe that Houston will find a way to slip into the playoffs, given their pedigree.

Diving deeper into the Mariners’ chances, Seattle could control its destiny. Their last ten games are pivotal, especially given they’re against the Rangers and Astros. If they can tap into their recent bursts of impeccable form, especially with the starting rotation they boast, they’re set to be a force to be reckoned with. Many believe the Mariners might be the most dangerous among potential American League wild card teams. Key players like Julio Rodriguez and J.P. Crawford have been making significant impacts, with Crawford delivering the best on-base percentage of his career.

While Toronto’s starting pitching may raise some eyebrows, their position is still enviable. At this stage of the season, it’s always better to be the team in a favorable spot than the one chasing the pack.

If you’re looking to place your bets, the Mariners seem promising. Their combination of talent and the favorable schedule puts them in a prime spot. As always, the unpredictability of baseball ensures a thrilling finish to the season!

