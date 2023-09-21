Analyzing the Philadelphia Eagles Regular Season Schedule by SportsGrid 1 Hour Ago

The Philadelphia Eagles might be one of the most understated teams right now in the NFC. Undefeated at 2-0 both straight up and against the spread, their performance might not be turning heads in spectacular fashion, but it’s delivering results.

Jalen Hurts, the quarterback often in the spotlight, is generating MVP conversations despite having yet to throw for more than 200 yards this season. Some might argue about the quality of the team, but the numbers and the schedule present a different narrative.

As Monday night football approaches, the Eagles are just a 4.5 point favorite against Tampa Bay. Contrary to some predictions, we foresee the Eagles covering this spread. Their upcoming matches against Washington, the Los Angeles Rams, and the New York Jets may not be the most challenging. When we compare the Eagles to the San Francisco 49ers, both standing at +320, the Eagles seem like a more attractive bet to be the last remaining undefeated team.

Projecting wins and losses can be a tricky business. But looking at the Eagles’ schedule, victories against the Buccaneers, Commanders, Rams, and Jets seem plausible. While the Jets would have posed a more significant threat with Aaron Rodgers in their camp, that factor is now off the table.

A potential hiccup could come in the form of the Rams, especially if they clinch a win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night. However, an unexpected challenge might emerge against the Miami Dolphins. The silver lining? That game will take place at the Eagles’ fortress, Lincoln Financial Field.

If the Eagles maintain their momentum, they might just hit a 6-0 record before their showdown with the Dolphins.

To wrap it up, the Eagles’ journey this season presents a myriad of opportunities. Their performance might not be flashy, but it’s efficient. As we delve deeper into the season, the Eagles could very well emerge in the NFC again as champs. Only time will tell if they seize the moment, but for now, they seem well poised to make a statement.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.